Mandres Corn Project Progressing Well

The Gazelle District Development Authority (GDDA) board was serious when it approved the re-introduction of the project that is managed by the Gazelle Business Corporation Ltd (GBCL).

According to GBCL’s Corn project manager, Robert Augustine, about 5 hectares of land for corn demonstration was cleared at Mandres in Inland Baining and corn seedlings have been planted on 3.5 hectares of the land.

The remaining 1.5 hectares is being ploughed and prepared for planting and locals have been engaged in this project to fast track work.

Mr Augustine said during planting, five local mothers were involved to appreciate the appropriate planting of corn such as how many seeds per hole and distance and they can later impart their skills to others.

From the 12 bags of hybrid corn seedlings weighing 25kg each with four bags have been used. A corn mill currently being shipped in from the Philippines and is expected to arrive soon.

The project is designed to cultivate corn with participation of interested farmers and schools with the intention to produce another source of food for human consumption with by products for animal feed.