Man Electrocuted At Vadavada

The deceased was on his way to work through the shortcut when he leaned onto a power pole and was electrocuted on the spot.

Late John is the breadwinner for the family for 20 years and worked as a baker at SVS 2-Mile.

Community leader, Stanley Kuiub, shared that prior to finding out, he called St John Ambulance and requested them to relay the message to PNG power.

The PNG Power workers arrived at the scene later with Police Forensic officers to carry out investigations and take the body to the Port Moresby General Hospital at 3-Mile.

Youth representative, Koki Wiks, stated that the issue had to do with illegal contractors connecting power lines to individual houses.

“What people do is they put 5-6 power poles at the same area, when the community pull their own power line or hire contractors, they don’t use one post,” said Wiks.

Police and PNG Power officers are yet to make any comments as the issue is under investigation.