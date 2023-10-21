MAMA Foundation Hapi support

Trukai Industries saw the need for more assistance and increased its usual funding to K120, 000 this year.

The instalment of the HAPI would be the first for any helicopter company in PNG.

Trukai Industries’ CEO Alan Preston described this sponsorship as a sustainable partnership under the company’s core value of health within its corporate social responsibility program.

“We are proud to support and be associated with an organization like MAMA Foundation as they provide a vital service that has saved the lives of many people in the most difficult to reach places in PNG,” said Preston.

Trukai Industries has been supporting Mama Foundation for six years now.

MAMA Foundation’s Jurgen Ruh said the HAPI system would enable improvements in safety during bad weather and night operations.

“The normal passenger flights are not done in bad weather or night, but when we take risks to go into bad weather or fly at night, this aviation equipment will assist the pilot in a safer approach to landing.

“We are grateful that Trukai Industries is supporting this improvement through this increased sponsorship. We already have one HAPI but we need two more. There are other civil aviation specified and approved lights that will be installed in the helicopters which will then be part of the final take-off and landing pad,” Ruh said.