Making a difference in the community

The annual Foundation Day, a paid leave offered by Digicel PNG Ltd, allows employees to actively participate in community service through the Digicel Foundation initiatives.

The cleanathon, spanning from Digicel's Head office at Gordons to various key points like Wardstrip Primary School, Gordons Secondary School, Unagi Oval, RH, and Brian Bell Plaza, aimed to tackle prevalent issues like betelnut husks, cigarette butts, wrappers, bottle tops, straws, and juice containers.

A total of 76 collective hours of company time were volunteered for the cleanathon, which ran from 9 am to 11 am. With 38 dedicated Digicel PNG employees participating, the event not only exemplified the company's commitment to community welfare but also sought to inspire others, especially children, to be mindful of proper waste disposal practices.

The Digicel staff hopes that their efforts will set a positive example, encouraging responsible waste management and discouraging littering. Digicel Foundation expressed gratitude for the hardworking staff at Digicel PNG Ltd, acknowledging that such initiatives thrive due to the commitment and participation of the employees.