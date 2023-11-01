Main victims of tribal warfare

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas acknowledged this when presenting a cheque for K300,000 to Wabag Primary School on Thursday, October 26th.

“This is a reality that those involved in tribal fighting don’t realise,” Sir Peter said.

He said the grassroots people who are killing each other and destroying properties, including schools, must “stop this evil” as they are destroying the future of their own children.

“If you don't stop this bad habit, no one will do it for you. You either keep on fighting forever to face the worst or stop to save the future of your children,” Sir Peter said.

Meantime, Wabag Primary School head teacher, Mark Sakol, said the funds will be used to complete two teachers’ houses and build a new four-in-one classroom.

Sir Peter, during the occasion, also presented a cheque of K100,000 to Enga Flexible Distance Learning to meet outstanding operational costs.