MAF pilots move to Balimo

MAF are known to provide technological services in the most rural communities of PNG. With four years of the first plans were laid, MAF also installed HF radio system.

MAF Technologies general manager, Bryan Mathews, stated that; “We are enabling SDP and MAF aviation to do what they do best by providing a more effective HF radio communication system that enables the Health Patrol Officers to deliver proper health care to the remote communities within the Western Province”.

Mathews shared that two of the MAF pilots and their young families to settled in Balimo, their stay will strengthen the MAF-SDP partnership and will considerably streamline aviation services. This will ensure consistent support for SDP’s expanding education, agribusiness, and health projects.

MAF Pilot Joel Rominger said operating from Balimo, rather than making the long journey from Mount Hagen, will boost MAF’s ability to fly SDP’s ten health patrol teams to around 50 airstrip communities.

“Being based in Balimo means that MAF can be more flexible, efficient and responsive; taking off early, rather than waiting for the Hagen Mountain weather to clear, so that we can get to remote Western Province communities in a short amount of time, to help provide the services that they need,” he said.

SDP Health administration manager, Ross Baibuni, emphasized that the service allows far greater access with MAF’s aviation support.