Madang residents walk the “Way of the Cross”

Parishioners of the the Holy Spirit Parish started their walk at the Housing Commission where Christians braved the scorching heat of the sun in prayer and songs showcasing praying and meditating on the 14 devotions of Jesus Christ from his condemnation to his crucifixion.

On this day, Christians are called to concentrate on the pain endured, sacrifice and death of Jesus Christ in redeeming human kind. This stream of pilgrimage proceeded into town and onto Holy Spirit Cathedral.

The eight station of the cross is where Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem, and local resident, Nancy Arigini had a set up for the site devotion

“Yumi bai stap isi na tingim pen na dai blong Jesus na yumi traim long noken sin. Bikpla samting olsem yumi mas tingim em karim pen long sin blong yumi ol manmeri long graun. Na yumi mas tingim laif blong yumi na mekim sampla senis we emi gutpla na pasin bilong God,” Mrs. Arigini said.

The Great Hour of Mercy was observed at 3pm, that is when Christ died. For Catholic’s this is the crucial hour that signifies God’s mercy on his people and redemption for humankind, the hour of Grace for the World. This hour is honored with requests for God’s mercy and blessings upon individuals and families.

The week will culminate on Easter Sunday when Jesus rose from death. It will be a day of celebration all over the world for Christians.