Lutheran students’ Easter camp starts

Hosting the event is Kewamugl Lutheran High School.

Schools from Morobe make up a large portion of the gathering, including the PNG University of Technology, Lae School of Nursing, National Polytechnic Institute of PNG, Busu Secondary School, Bugandi Secondary School, Bumayong Lutheran Secondary School and Omili Primary School.

From Madang, Good Shepherd Secondary School joined the procession this morning with Asaroka Secondary School from Eastern Highlands, and the University of Goroka.

A lone student from Kitip Secondary School in Banz is representing his school. His peers could not make the event.

The 18th Lutheran students’ camp started today and will end on Sunday, April 9th.

Head Bishop Reverend Dr Jack Urame officially opened the event and commended the students for braving the weather and tough terrain.

“Know your foundation,” he encouraged the students.

“When was the last time you said the Lord’s Prayer? Do you know the reason behind your baptism?

“Don’t copy other prayers or you might copy the wrong thing.

“I recited the 10 commandments this morning. You have to do it everyday so it becomes a part of you, part of me and part of us.”