Luncheon Recognises PMGH Staff Efforts

Starting early in the week, the Pacific Industries Ltd has reached out to the PMGH staff to share the Christmas love by donating 104 cartons of Pepsi Max drinks to support the Staff Christmas Lunch Week.

Friends of POMGEN in partnership with the PMGH is currently hosting their annual Christmas Thank you for all staff.

The weeklong lunch event started on Monday 13 December and ends today, Friday 17 December at the PMGH lawns, feeding over 1300 staff.

Pacific Industries Ltd has supported this special staff program to say a ‘Big Thank you’ for all their efforts as frontline the fight against COVID-19.

National Trade Marketing Manager, Ben George said: “Pacific Industries is happy to support Friends of POM Gen as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to show our appreciation to the front-line health workers through this year’s COVID-19 challenge”.

The management of PMGH and FOPG said the Christmas luncheon is something they would like to do for their staff to show their appreciation for their tireless efforts this year.

The frontline staff were the key in the delivery of health services at the hospital during this difficult time of COVID-19. The hospital is grateful for the support each health staff had put in.

The management are grateful for Pacific Industries to join the Friends Army and we are there in recognizing the efforts of the health workers in a small way.