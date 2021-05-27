LOs Condemn Attack On Institutions

The have also called for the reopening of Sopas District Hospital and Enga School of Nursing after they had been closed since May 21, when drunken criminals attacked patients and staff.

The landowner leaders by Kennedy Amun, Robert Joseph Kauba, Lauku Kalyakali and Ronald Malyo apologized to the staff and management of the two institutions.

They have condemned the attack on the two institutions and called on the police to immediately hunt down the criminals and bring them to justice.

“As principal landowners and leaders of the Sakarowan Clan and the community that host the two institutions, we condemn the attack on the hospital and Nursing College staff and properties,” the leaders said.

They said the actions of the attackers are criminal in nature and they must be apprehended to face the full force of the law.

“These criminal elements from the neighbouring clans who have committed these crimes against our institutions.”

The landowners apologized to the patients and staff who were traumatized during the attack and also the management of the institutions.

They said the incident was not related to tribal conflict, as many have perceived, but a lawless action of a few drunken criminals, who are not landowners but from neighbouring clans who reside outside the hospital vicinity.

The leaders have called on the surrounding clans and the communities not to entertain these criminals and assist police to make arrest soon as they are a threat to the community.