Locals grateful for new health post

With regular heavy downpours, the rough dirt tracks of Menyamya, in Morobe Province, are almost impassable. Even on sunny days, it would take three hours for a vehicle to reach Umba from Menyamya Station.

During Tuesday’s opening of the new and fully-equipped K5.1 million Umba Community Health Post, locals and health workers at Kome Rural LLG expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the facility.

Jenny Tom, from the village of Yinimba in Ward Five, shared that they had lost a good number of their community members, especially pregnant women, whilst making the two-day walk to the Menyamya Health Centre.

“Planti pikinini blo mipla save dai,” she said. (Many of our children have died.)

“Ol mama tu ol save dai wantem pikinini insait lo bel bikos lo kisim helpim. (Mothers have also died with their babies still in their wombs while looking for help.)

“Mipla save hat stret. Mipla stap insait lo maunten ya, maunten. Bai mipla kisim helpim hariap olsem wanem?” (It’s very difficult. We live in the mountains. Where can we get urgent assistance?)

She further expressed gratitude for the new Umba Community Health Post, which will serve not only the people of Ward Three but also the neighbouring communities, like where Jenny is from, or even those further inland in Tsewi, towards Marawaka in Eastern Highlands Province.

“Lo laif we mipla wok lo feisim stap lo em, na displa kain samting kamap ya, em mipla hamamas nogut tru ya. Mipla save olsem em bai helpim mipla ya.” (Given our current challenges, we are grateful for this new health facility because we know that it will help us.)

Marthy James is a 25-year-old community health worker from Umba. He has been working at the Menyamya Health Centre for two years now.

His clinical rounds cover wards three, four and five. He outlined that ward three at Umba has around 2,000 people, ward four at Engiapa has over 3,000 people and ward five has a population of over 2,000 people.

“When I do my clinical rounds at wards three, four and five, I’ve witnessed our sisters and mothers dying whilst giving birth,” he shared. “And the menfolk who climb trees then fall, it’s difficult to get help for them. We don’t have a vehicle; we don’t have proper health facilities.

“Another colleague, Martin, and I struggle to aid the populace of wards three, four and five. But now with the new Umba Community Health Post, I believe it will help thousands of people.

“Standing here you can see mountains everywhere but people live there. We live in a remote areas where life is harsh.

“You have seen the condition of our roads. Now we have a new Member of Parliament who has started fixing them. Prior to that, a lot of people have lost their lives. This is our reality.”

(Traditional dancers leading the visiting delegates to the site of their new Umba Community Health Post)