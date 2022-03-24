Locals Gear Up For Airstrip Commissioning

Namatanai MP, Walter Schnaubelt will launch several projects including the commissioning of Namatanai airstrip, flight training centre, fire station and a powerhouse station.

The Namatanai airstrip is a major project development for the district with Tropic Air making its inaugural commercial flight this week.

For the first time in 20 years, locals will no longer cross the St. George Channel to reach Kokopo, East New Britian or travel four hours along Buluminsky highway to Kavieng to catch a flight.

The delegation of MP's are expected to arrive on a charted flight from Port Moresby to Namatanai for the airstrip commissioning.