Local Leader Wants Change After Elections

Edward Egobia is hopeful that with the creation of the new Delta Fly electorate and a new Member elected after the election will address these issues.

He directed his concerns to airline operators, saying simple people cannot meet the costs. Mr Egobia said there is only one airline operating the Port Moresby to Balimo route with return airfares at K4000 excluding the cargo charges.

He is calling on the Government to look into the plight of the Balimo people and subsidize the airfares. Mr Egobia also stressed on the lack of basic government services and among them is the lack of banking services.

“There is not banks or ATMs in Balimo, we have plans to build stores and invite people to do business in Delta Fly but how can this be done when there is no cash flow. It is a sad state.

“Most times public servants leave their cards with foreign business owners and collect food items and other necessities from their shops. When pay day comes what they owe is all deducted.”

He said Western Province is a very isolated place with many villages scattered all over, most of the people depend on the river for protein and eat out from the little gardens they make.

Mr Egobia urged the provincial government to look into this and help the people. He also wants a good Governor elected after the election, who will be their voice and put to rest the burdens faced by the Western people.

Delta Fly is one of seven new seats to be introduced in the 10th Parliament, Delta Fly is a creation of the split of Middle Fly. This brings a total of 116 Seats.

In the Southern Region, the new seats are Delta Fly, Hiri-Koiari and Popondetta. So far Delta Fly has 42 candidates (41 male and 1 female), Hiri- Koiari is 35 candidates (34 male, 1 female) and Popondetta 46 candidates (44 Male and 2 female).