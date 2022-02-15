Local Law Firm Supports Student

On Friday, 11th of February, principal lawyer of Jema Lawyers, McRonald Nale presented the K5000 cheque to Ms Meau in the presence of her mother in Port Moresby.

She will be doing her first year at the Pacific Adventist University (PAU), undertaking a Bachelor's program in Business Accounting. Miss Meau said although she was under the HECAS scholarships, it was a very big help.

Mr Nale when asked of what prompted him to commit his support, said: "The Kaupena Secondary School was the school I went to as a child, and this was just a token of appreciation back to the school and the Imbongu community, in which it is located in.

“In my time, the school only had only up to grade 6, but seeing it develop to a secondary standard is something to be proud of. As such I have made a commitment to support every grade 12 dux, in the coming years.’

Mr Nale said this commitment was also aimed to encourage students to compete academically to score high GPA's.