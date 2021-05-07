Local Conservationist Recognised

Naomi Longa, the Program Director for the Sea Women of Melanesia (SWoM) Program has been recognized with the Local Hero Award under the Blue Marine Foundation Ocean Awards 2021, in the United Kingdom on this week

Naomi from West New Britain and Manus has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from UPNG. She is happy with the award and says this recognition will help to bring about more awareness on marine conservation in the region.

The SWoM is a marine conservation group led by women in PNG and the Solomon Islands, who work within their communities to establish marine reserves and carry out awareness on conservation.

“I am excited in receiving this award, not for myself but for the Coral Sea Foundation and the women involved in the Sea Women of Melanesia Program.

“This award will encourage women and men to take action in their own communities to look after their marine resources such as reefs, mangroves and fish.”

Founder of the Coral Sea Foundation, Dr Andy Lewis expressed gratitude to the Blue Marine Foundation and Boat international for seeing fit to honour Naomi and SWoM program with the Local Hero award.

“The international recognition is important for raising global awareness of the biodiversity of the eastern Coral Triangle reefs and the outstanding marine conservation work of the SWoM teams in PNG and Solomon Islands over the last 18 months,” he said.

“Throughout the pandemic under difficult circumstances, the Sea Women have kept up their marine conservation work, delivering humanitarian aid to remote villages.

“Also documenting the health of Papua New Guinean coral reefs as they suffered the most widespread bleaching event of the last 15 years,” Dr Lewis said.

He is proud of the effort and dedication of SWoM and looks forward to further growth in the program and continue to work for the benefit of the coastal people of PNG.

Naomi and her team have trained about 30 women in PNG and 20 in the Solomon Islands.

There are SWoM based in Kimbe, Alotau and in Port Moresby training young women to monitor marine resources and carry out awareness in their communities.