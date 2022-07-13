LO villages light up

The families used fires, kerosene lamps, torches and candles for light in the evenings and were not able to complete many important daily tasks due to the lack of safe and effective lighting options.

The rollout of the solar lighting project was carried out by the mine’s community affairs department to assist with the quality of life for families in the three communities.

With the solar light kits provided to families in these three communities, they are now able to reduce their dependence on generators, batteries, candles and kerosene and, therefore, their lighting expenses.

“I wasted a lot of money in the past on lighting the house. I can now save that money,” said Margaret Kaurua.

“I can cook at night, my children and grandchildren have better light, and we can work.”

The solar lighting kits have helped many families become more productive as the lights make evening activities, such as studying and household chores, easier.

It has also created opportunities for small income generation by allowing families to sell much-needed products on a small scale at night.

Aside from being a green project, solar kits also eliminate health and safety hazards and reduce pollution caused by kerosene lamps.

Sil Kei, another recipient of the solar lighting kit, added: “Having a solar light that produces renewable energy makes me feel safer and better.”

(A family at Kuembu, in Wau, utilising the Harmony donated solar lighting kit to do extra chores, while the children have enough light to do homework)