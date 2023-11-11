LLG disconnect discussed

Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services (D&LLGS), Nicholas Larme, made this remark during the recent closing dinner for LLG leaders in Kokopo following the four-day LLG Leaders Conference for all the 23 LLGs.

He said though these two key officers may be in one office and location, they often do not communicate.

“Hence, we still have these missed opportunities and continued connectivity issues. We hear of huge amounts of funding in millions of kina for the LLGs but because there is no communication, LLG presidents as the political heads of the LLGs, are not often aware that there are funds available at the LLG,” he said.

Larme further urged the local level governments to start using these funds that are available up until the second quarter of 2024, when the budget is expected to be put through.

“These funds from former years are cash-on-hand. So, these are opportunities for us at the LLGs and therefore there needs to be more interaction between the administration and the political heads of the LLGs,” he said.

He said one of the key development pillars of the province talks about ‘improving the effectiveness of the LLGs’ and the drive for change at the ward is taking shape.

“We must thank the public service machinery for the gradual developments taking place at the wards, because we just started the focus on wards recently. But I can assure you that within the next 10 years, there will be massive changes in the communities,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of district administrators (DA), Kokopo DA John Talele said after the first conference last year, there were still some uncertainty on the full implementation of the program at the LLGs.

“During the conference, LLG presidents had expressed that there was still a disconnect with the administration and rollout of this program to our communities. So, I want to commend the leadership of DPA Mr. Larme for pursuing this objective and policy drive of the provincial government.”

He further iterated the acting provincial administrator’s call for teamwork, saying the program cannot work if members of the ENB Provincial Administration (ENBPA) do not work as a team.

Larme further announced plans to formulate a Retirement Benefit Fund for the province.

“Let’s say you work until you reach the age of 60. You then retire and withdraw your funds. That is your benefit retirement serving you for the rest of your life.”

He said if a locally owned financial institution like the ENB Savings and Loans (ENBSL) Society can start off with K250,000, and is now worth millions of kina, then the province can do this for its people.