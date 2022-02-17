LLG’s Receive Community Grant

Madang Governor, Peter Yama presented the total grant of K312,000 to Yawar LLG President, Thomas Agek Kuangi witnessed by other Yawar ward councilors at the Sir Bato Bultin Complex.

The Madang Provincial Government has been empowering the 19 LLG ward councilors in Madang under the provincial government’s ‘Going Rural Policy’.

He told the councilors that they are the backbone of the people at the LLG and ward level and the provincial government will continue to support them.

The Governor urged them to work together to empower their people and address social issues that arises in their communities.

“This assistance from Madang Provincial Government is to help you ward members to empower and address issues in your communities. I encourage you all to work together with the Provincial government to address many of our issues in the province and bring Madang forward.”

Speaking on behalf of the Yawar LLGs Councilors, Peter Dare, Ward 16 councilor from Giri Village in lower Ramu applauded the Provincial Government and Governor Yama for empowering the ward councilors to perform their job.

Dare said: “As one of the long service councilors I want to take this opportunity to thank you governor. We have been in the dark for the last 45 years and for the first time under your leadership and your government will empower our people. The Going Rural Policy is the only way forward for our people in the province.”

Another councilor for ward 36 in Yawar LLG, Michael Anum also praised governor for his going rural policy and for supporting all LLGs in the province. He said the only way to empower people in the community is through the ward councilors.