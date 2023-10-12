Literacy boost for girls

The event unfolded at the 6 Mile Library Learning Centre, where children greeted PNG Air's Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Pitt, and Marketing and Media Coordinator, Dalai Thomas, with soaring paper planes.

Enthusiastic students at the center delved into 'When I Grow Up, I want to be a Pilot,' a collaborative work between BbP and PNG Air in 2021.

The initiative aimed to inspire young girls to pursue traditionally male-dominated professions like piloting. PNG Air, from June 2021 to June 2023, facilitated BbP by airlifting their School Library Kits to 342 schools in provinces served by the airline, totaling a remarkable 171,766 books.

Acknowledging the widespread scarcity of books and educational resources in schools, BbP attributed their ability to make significant donations to PNG Air's enduring partnership.

Leanne Resson, BbP Executive Officer, emphasized the pivotal role of providing students with proper educational tools, asserting that the restoration of school libraries enhances overall education outcomes and supports teachers in remote areas.

Grateful for PNG Air's sustained support, Resson lauded it as a genuine community service fostering education across the nation.