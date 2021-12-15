Ling-Stuckey Slams NIP Gov’t

He said this is creating anxiety and doubt for a free and fair election in New Ireland.

Ling-Stuckey said that there is also video evidence of public service staff claiming to be stopping a shipment of official documents for the 2022 elections, including enrolment forms that were enroute to Kavieng.

“The same leaders of our provincial government, who profess good governance and honest leadership as part of their party motto, are entertained like they have done nothing wrong.

“We are very quick to blame ethnic groups in Kavieng and our friends from Mamose, Highlands and Central for all the social disorder in New Ireland but we fail to realize that our actions are worse than those accused.”