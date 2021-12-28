Lihir Scholarship Students Graduate

Previously, LIS only had classes from prep to year eight, until Newcrest Lihir’s high school scholarship was introduced in 2019 under the company’s School to Mine Program.

The five students, Lawrence Kore, Jacklyn Kolie, Phoebe Laimo, Olisha Sition and Jerolyn Lenkanut were the top performing students selected from government schools to do high school studies at LIS.

Newcrest Lihir has confirmed that it will extend the scholarship for the next two years for recipients to complete their secondary education at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) International School in Kavieng.

LIS Principal, Gregory Neville, described the first grade 10 class of LIS as ‘excellent ambassadors’ of the school.

“They represented the school well, displaying maturity and leadership in school activities and events. We wish them the best as they continue their journey,” said Mr Neville.

Newcrest Lihir’s Human Resources Principal, Kelvin Gurra congratulated the students. He encouraged them to set a high bar and work hard to achieve their goals.

Newcrest Lihir’s high school scholarship program aligns with the company’s focus on supporting the education sector in New Ireland and Papua New Guinea.