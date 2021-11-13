Lihir Health Boosted

NLLG’s health team is nos using the 10-seater Toyota Land Cruiser to provide logistic, administration and medical support to health facilities across Aniolam Island, which is the main island in the Lihir Group of Islands.

Newcrest’s assistance is part of the ongoing collaboration between the company and stakeholders in Lihir’s Joint Stakeholder Committee (JSC), a committee established in late March 2020 to coordinate the COVID-19 pandemic response in Lihir.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NLLG President, Stanley Tunut said, unlike other NLLG teams, the government’s health team did not have a dedicated vehicle and faced challenges when coordinating COVID-19 pandemic response last year.

“With this vehicle, my health personnel can now do their work effectively. I thank the 13 Tenement Landowners, Lihir Mining Area Landowners Association, the Anitua Group, Newcrest, Mineral Resources Lihir Capital (MRLC), Nationwide Scaffolding Services (NSS) and other stakeholders for their ongoing support in service delivery,” said Mr Tunut.

He said that health remains a high priority for Lihir and urged all stakeholders to continue to collaborate in delivering projects in the health sector.

Mr Tunut appealed to the health team to look after the vehicle and use it for its intended purpose.

Newcrest Lihir’s Community Relations Manager, Leo Legra explained that the funding of the vehicle is among a few COVID-19 related projects funded by the Lihir landowners.

He added that landowner companies in Lihir had also funded and delivered other projects last year as part of the JSC’s collaborative approach.

“Through this ongoing partnership, Newcrest health care service provider International SOS and landowner companies such as MRLC and NSS donated solar kits, delivery beds and mattresses to some health facilities on the island,” said Mr Legra.

He said, furthermore, residential families of Newcrest employees and business partner employees had also donated essential items last year to some health facilities, especially for maternity wards.

“It is heartening to note that many stakeholders had worked together since last year to help prepare Lihir for COVID-19 and beyond,” Mr Legra added.

Newcrest continues to assist and support stakeholders in Lihir as it aligns with the company’s sustainability pillar.