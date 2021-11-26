Life PNG Care Receives Donation

Recently they donated K5000 to Life PNG Care in raising funds to give 500 children the opportunity to receive an education in 2022.

Life PNG Care have been running fundraising drives to raise their target amount of K400,000 that will go towards their Strongim Pikinini Program and the donations given by Trukai will go to this fund.

The program comprises of three programs and they are the Underprivileged Student Sponsorship Program, Mobile Education Program and Home Schooling Program.

Trukai Industries’ Public Relations and Communications Manager, Andrea Tagamasau, commended Life PNG Care for the wonderful work they are doing when presenting the cheque.

“We know that with this support, Life PNG Care can be able to impact more lives by giving unfortunate children the privilege of education and we wish them all the success in their fundraising drive,” Ms Tagamasau said.

Collin Pake, Founding Director of Life PNG Care, announced that they have been able to raise K226,000 so far and thanked Trukai Industries for their support.

“We appreciate Trukai's continuous partnership and commitment with our vision to impact the next generation for a better PNG. Children should have access to education, as it is a fundamental human right that can have a dramatic impact on their future, thus this fundraiser is entirely for this cause, ” said Mr Pake.

Trukai Industries have been supporting Life PNG Care for over 10 years and continue to support them and similar organisations when it comes to education, health, sports and people living with disabilities through their Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

The Life PNG Care is a registered community based organization that promotes supports and initiates grass roots social aid programs within local communities.