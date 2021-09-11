Library Presents Books to PNG Air

BbP Executive Officer, Leeanne Resson thanked PNG Air and said the airline has been supporting them for the past three years and is still going.

“This partnership is an important partnership because they assist Buk bilong Pikinini with our reestablishment Library Kits. We are able to get these kits in schools across PNG. Within the first three quarters alone, we were able to restock 68 schools with the kits and this would not have been possible without the support from PNG Air.

“They also support us with the upskilling of our teachers when we go out into the country to train them.

“To date, over 40 000 books were able to get across to Papua New Guinea schools plus learning centers because of this support from PNG Air,” Resson said.

Representing BbP, pilot talent, 6 year old Naime Gaigo from the Tatana Library presented books to the airline.

“Naime and her friends are here to hand over some of the readers that we were able to produce with the partnership we have with PNG Air as part of the series, ‘when I grow up’,” said Resson.

PNG Air Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Nancy Nakikus thanked Naime and BpP for allowing PNG Air to partner with the library in developing the future generation.

“This is the young generation and this is what we care about. We have to make sure that we have a positive engagement with our communities and the development of our young generations so that they become good leaders in their home and in their provinces and also for the country.

“We are an airline and we are looking for pilots so we’d like to encourage our young people to aspire to reaching their goals and going out and asking questions and researching on how they can become the people that they want to be in the future,” she said.

Nakikus also said that the airline would be delivering the books to libraries throughout the country.

“We service over 24 destinations in Papua New Guinea. So definitely, kids out there from the age of five years old, these books will be coming to you on board PNG Air,” she said.