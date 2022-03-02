Library Learning Centre For Vabukori

The opening of the LLC is the second in a series of five local level governments that are in partnership with Steamships Trading Company, NCDC and the Motu Koita Assembly in support of education for children in the Motu Koitabu communities.

BbP thanked the Vabukori Women’s Development Association also for their partnership in making this library come to fruition.

Officiating in the cutting of the ribbon was Bbp board director and steamships representative Mia Bray with MKA Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr.

The Chairman took a moment also to read to the children who attentively listened. He thanked all the stakeholders for their support in this initiative and wished the pioneering children of 2022 all the best.

This was an exciting moment for all the eager children as they were welcomed into the library to enjoy reading and seeing the materials and resources they will be using throughout the year.