Legal awareness campaign conducted in Nalik

On Monday, April 22nd, dedicated officials from the East Coast Nalik Village Court conducted awareness in the villages of Lamalawa, Bol, Kama, Fatmilak and Kafkaf.

These efforts were focused on educating the residents of all five villages in Ward 12, Tikana LLG, on the crucial aspects of unwritten law overseen by ‘Piran Abina’ (‘maimais’ and village elders) and written law governed by the village court under the village court act.

Piran Abina is a body established by villagers in the Nalik area, consisting of maimais (chiefs) and village elders, who address breaches in customs and traditions. If the offence is more severe then it would be referred to the village court.

Speaking at Lamalawa, Chairlady of the East Coast Nalik Village Court, Priscilla Yalom, said: “We are here to not talk about law and order but to conduct general awareness regarding matters of Tikana LLG as a whole.

“The law and order committee met recently and agreed that respective communities must meet every Monday to get updates on areas of interest within the LLG.”

Yalom also touched on the migration management of outsiders and how they can address the issue as a community. Based on police reports, most law and order issues in Kavieng are caused by settlers.

Villagers were advised that some community members have already taken steps to issue preventive orders.

Community leader, Hubert Melake, explained that the preventive orders discussed during the meeting were aimed at halting individuals from engaging in work activities and facilitating their repatriation from the maritime province.

“These measures are intended to address the challenges posed by the influx of outsiders and ensure appropriate actions are taken to manage the situation effectively.”

The awareness team engaged with the communities addressed their enquiries and ensured that they had a fair idea of the legal systems in place.

“The enthusiasm and engagement from the villages were truly inspiring, with questions flowing freely and the team providing clear and informative responses. It was heartening to witness the positive reception of this awareness campaign, empowering the people with knowledge and fostering a stronger sense of community cohesion,” said Melake.