Leading Tomorrow's Change

The program started on July 31st and ends tomorrow August 4th.

The weeklong program includes plenary sessions on youth rehabilitation, good governance, and business management. Participants will also go on experiential study tours and receive coaching on project management.

The program aims to empower young leaders and address community issues. The initiative, led by Diane Mirio and Siwa Matawe, received funding from the provincial government and commenced in April 2023, culminating in graduation in November.

Following the intensive weeklong training, the youth participants will actively engage in a two-month project-based activity within their respective communities.

Throughout this period, the young leaders will receive continuous monitoring and support until they submit their project reports, culminating in their graduation ceremony in November 2023.