The Lazy Little Frog Book Launched

The Lazy Little Frog’ was launched through Joycelin ‘s Kickstarter page, a creator’s crowd-funding platform where she sells her books to raise funds to print, distribute, sell book merchandise and promote books world-wide.

Joycelin also authored the PNG National Literature Award book titled “The Song of a Turtle”. With the launch of ‘The Lazy Little Frog’, she hopes for support that will allow her to print and distribute her book in three official languages from Papua New Guinea.

She has received great reviews so far with commentaries like, “A delightful tale with a message for us all”, and “…delightful universal story suited for children of all ages. It is a story about love, kindness and friendship. The story gives an insight into life in Papua New Guinea. Joycelin wrote this book in English and Tok Pisin to assist in language preservation in PNG. This is a wonderful example of how different languages can be used to portray a story. All cultural terms are delivered in an accessible manner and easy to understand”.

Joycelin expressed that she is ready to print a thousand copies of each and is also producing the third version in Motu.

“Papua New Guinea, my country has over 850 languages, we hold about a third of the world’s languages. If you can help me, to publish my books in three official languages from Papua New Guinea, I will be able to distribute this book to as many children as possible. And, they can access to read a story which takes place in Papua New Guinea,” said Joycelin.

‘The Lazy Little Frog’ digital launch had been delayed from February due to the Queensland floods. The Page on Kickstarter went live today, Tuesday, March 8.