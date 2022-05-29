Law Enforcement Officers Empowered

Local security companies and Tabubil Police were part of the program organized by OTML in partnership with the Bomana Police College and United Nations Human Rights Office. The two-week training ended early this month.

Senior Sergeant Henry Aimano and Senior Sergeant Theresa Jacobs from the Bomana Police Training College and Josephine Mann, a Human Rights Analyst conducted the training.

The aim of the workshop is to equip security officers, counsellors, and police officers to deal with offenders, mainly juveniles.

Mr Aimano acknowledged OTML for being the first organization to have its security personnel undergo juvenile justice training since the Juvenile Justice Act was passed in 2014.

He encourages other organizations to partner and run the training.

OTML Security Training Officer, Ben Levi, organized the workshop and stated that it assists law enforcement officers and counsellors to properly deal with juveniles and other offenders.

OTML General Manager People and Capability, Mark Stone, while congratulating the participants said such training is vital for a safe and secure environment.

The training covered policing, gender, right to freedom from violence, ethical and legal conduct of police, juvenile justice, and United Nations Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials.