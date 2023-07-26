Laup Ward gets premium seedlings

The distribution of the tree seedlings was from two suppliers; teak tree stumps from OISCA International Rabaul and Eaglewood seedlings from the Sinivit LLG.

Speaking at the ward’s government meeting on Tuesday, July 25th, the LLG Rural Development Officer, Lynette Samuel, said each of the 18 wards in the LLG will be supplied 300 Eaglewood seedlings, and names would be registered so that they will undergo training after the distribution.

“You’re the first ward to get these seedlings, and following the training, there will be additional assistance provided by the Forestry Department in terms of extracting products for market,” she stated.

“Eaglewood is a premium timber tree that takes 5 years to be ready for harvesting. You are privileged because these tree seedlings are very expensive to buy, but are being given to you free of charge.”

OISCA Rabaul International public relations officer, Gesley Rivan, said so far, under the teak tree rollout program, through a partnership with the ENB Provincial Government (ENBPG), 210 wards have been covered, with 120 nurseries established throughout the four districts in the province.

“On the 14th of this month (July), the ENB Governor, Michael Marum, and the Acting ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, officially launched the rollout program for teak in East New Britain Province,” he said.

He said that because Sinivit LLG has land resources, it is being targeted as a model LLG to roll out the teak program. This is an effort to replicate the model project at Nanuk ward in Kokopo district, established five years ago.

Meanwhile, Laup Ward Member, Francis Leba, commended the response from the LLG and OISCA to supply the tree seedlings to the ward, saying this is an investment for the people and the ward as a whole, as there are plans to make Laup a model agriculture ward in Sinivit LLG.

He further stressed on the need for people to adhere to monthly government meetings or kivung, because that is their avenue to get information about programs from the government and to be able to participate meaningfully in government initiatives and programs.