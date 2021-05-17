Late Imelda goes home

Her tribesmen, led by her father Tupi Tiamanda, retrieved her body from Mt Hagen General Hospital on Saturday, and brought her to Mendi.

The 32-year-old made headlines around the country five days ago, after her lifeless body was discovered by Mt Hagen police in the back of a vehicle, at a roadblock along the highlands highway.

Disturbing images of the deceased were shared on social media; they showed the deceased wrapped in a blue canvas.

It has been alleged she was murdered.

Her medical doctor husband, Dr Simon Temo, was driving the vehicle transporting Imelda’s lifeless body.

He is one of three suspects, apprehended and detained in Mt Hagen.

His late wife’s body was taken to the Mt Hagen General Hospital morgue.

According to her father, her body will be kept in Longo to allow her families to pay their respects.

He even invited his late daughter’s in-laws to come and pay their respects.

“Ol lain Imelda save givim kaikai long ol, K1, K2. Sampla taim go sindaun wantem ol. Sampla taim ol gat hevi em go asistim ol. Disla kain ol lain yah, em mi tok pinis yah, yupla mas fil fri lo kam. Yupla olgeta ino pasim tok lo kilim meri yah, em man em yet mekimn bikos em gat nogut tingting insait lo het blong em. Mi tokim em yupla mas kam lo hauskrai bikos em meri yupla putim pei na yupla karim go long em yah, yupla mas kam lo hauskrai,” he said in Tok Pisin.

The grieving father said he will allow justice to take its course, and will not accept compensation from the perpetrators.

He also made other young married women aware that if they are in similar situations, they must save themselves.

He said, “Sampla man ol bai tok sori mi paitim yu na em yah tu tausen kina yah. Yu meri yah, yu nonap bisi lo disla blek ai, bikpla samting em yu (kisim) disla tu tausen kina yah. This is reality. Even though yu kisim blek ai, even though han i buruk. Yu kisim tu tausen kina na yu (show off). But yu no save osem next day em givim yu tu tausen kina, next day em givim yu faiv tausen kina, na next day em bai kisim laif blo yu. Sapos wanpla man em paitim yu na em givim mani lo yu, yu mas tok mi nonap kisim mani lo yu, I cannot continue my life with you. Just (give up) and go.”