Landowners Mark World Earth Day

About 20 clans in rural and remote communities in Madang Province were engaged to protect and conserve an estimated 9387 hectares of their land through the signing of conservation deeds.

PNG’s forests form part of the third largest tropical rainforest on the planet, supporting unparalleled biodiversity and community livelihoods.

However, this rich biodiversity is under threat as PNG develops, particularly from environmentally unsustainable activities like clear fell logging, agroforestry-related land clearing, and mining, which place increasing pressure on PNG’s forest resources.

In addition, pressures from to meet the needs of PNG’s growing population puts increasing local pressures on biodiversity and natural resources as they struggle to meet their current needs.

In PNG, tribal clans own their land and decide how to use, develop, and work it. However, lack of organization, local conflicts, and knowledge of their rights often prevent them from doing so.

Twelve clans from the Yikmol landowner group in Madang Province, have already declared 3775 hectares as protected through a Conservation Deed, a voluntary agreement that once signed is binding.

This is perhaps the most important mechanism for multiple clans of traditional landowners to agree on the use of natural resources. On 22 April, another eight neighbouring clans signed another Conservation Deed protecting an additional 5612 hectares, to benefit from the same protection.

These deeds legalize local laws, set penalties for infringements, and map and disseminate their land boundaries to all.

The protection of rainforest in these communities through the use of Conservation Deeds has been made possible by Kamapim Limited, a private sector partner with USAID’s Lukautim Graun Program (LGP) through the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), an LGP implementing partner.

Kamapim Limited is a private company and subsidiary of the international Envirium Life Sciences Group that trains local smallholder farmers to produce high quality, organically grown vanilla and ensures ethical sustainability throughout the entire growing, harvesting and production process.

Kamapim buys the vanilla direct from farmers for a fair price and exports to global markets.

This aims to share profits with community-based landowner groups to ensure sustainable development. A requirement for joining Kamapim’s supply chain is that traditional landowners have protected areas of land that contribute to conservation of PNG’s biodiversity.

This model of sustainable agriculture generates income for farmers while keeping the primary forest intact. This played a key role in the Yikmol landowner group seeking help from Kamapim Limited and LGP’s WCS to help formalize the protection of their land.

The Yikmol landowner group is a consortium of 96 clans who benefit from income generated through sustainable agriculture.

Bryan Lavate, secretary of Yikmol association explains how farmers lives have improved,

“Since we started working with Kamapim we have bank accounts, phones, and include women who are usually left out of cash crop sales.

“We now have money to send our children to school. We are building better houses and buying solar panels. We know how to increase the quality and quantity of our vanilla without the need for more gardens. We get a good price at our house door and no longer travel hours to find a market.”

“Improving the economic empowerment of rural and remote communities, especially women in these communities, by providing livelihood opportunities that decreases their reliance on destructive resource use is critical to reducing threats to biodiversity in PNG,” says Maurice Knight, Chief of Party for USAID’s Lukautim Graun Program.

USAID’s PNG Lukautim Graun Program works in partnership with a consortium implementing partners, government of PNG, and private sector to protect and restore biodiversity and natural habitat in PNG.