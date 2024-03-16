Landowner company builds classroom for local school

Schnaubelt commended the landowner company, LaKa Forest Development Ltd, for fostering development in the Kandes area of Konoagil Local Level Government and for living up to its community obligations.

He said this is the first time for a landowner company to come in and support community-oriented projects that truly benefit the people.

“I’d like to take this time to commend the Chairman of the LaKa project for your foresight and support for a new classroom building. It’s a big achievement for the landowner company.

“I’m proud of LaKa project for sharing the benefit which is felt at the community level. I know for sure that LaKa project stands ready to support the community advance any development to fruition. This is the goal, vision and mission of LaKa project,” Schnaubelt said.

The landowner company spent K57,028.00 to build the classroom.

Schnaubelt made funding commitments to the school and delivered more than 100 solar lights to the students and teachers of Kumim SDA Primary School.

“I have no issue committing K100,000 per year as your Member for Namatanai,” he continued.

The school’s impressive environment coupled with its good management, organization and discipline has led Schnaubelt to making a commitment to support the two SDA schools, Cape Sena and Kumim Primary School in his electorate.

He urged the community to look after the school facilities for the benefit of future generations.

Meanwhile, Schnaubelt announced that the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority (NIPHA) has proposed to make Kumim Health Centre a Level 2 hospital.

“The New Ireland Provincial Health Authority has recognized LaKa Forest Development Limited’s efforts in building a hospital for its people and will endorse Kumim Hospital to a Level 2 hospital soon,” he concluded.