Laity commission consult on Pastoral Plan

On Saturday 30th July 2022, 16 young men, women, elders and a priest from various dioceses around Port Moresby attended the 4th Laity Consultation Workshop.

The participants were Fr. John Pulpulio, St. Charles Lwanga Parish together with 5 young men, 4 representatives from the University of PNG Catholic Students Association with their president and others from St. Michaels and St. Joseph’s parishes.

The workshop was hosted as part of the on-going meetings to engage people in a dialogue and prepare the Strategic Pastoral Plan for the Laity Commission. The views and aspirations gathered will then be evaluated, analysed and captured in the 2023-2025 pastoral plan for the laity.

The two sessions of the workshop had participants discuss in groups the mission and vision statements and pillars or road map for the pastoral plan, followed by their presentations.

The pillars dwelt on empowerment and governance; transformation; catechesis; proclamation; communion and participation; justice, peace and integrity of creation.

The workshop was facilitated by Eva Wangihama, Secretary for CBC Laity Commission and assisted by Marie Mondu and Rosa Koian.