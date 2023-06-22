Lady Emeline visits PNGKF

Her appointment to the role took place in January this year and she welcomed the role and responsibility to the PNGKF mission in advocating for healthy kidneys and promote a healthy lifestyle in general for Papua New Guineans.

“This is my first time to visit the PNG Kidney Foundation and it is an honor and privilege. The appointment as the ambassador is my duty and obligation to promote health, our people should know how to live a healthy lifestyle and eat healthy to have healthy kidneys. Apart from that, this is the first kidney facility, our people should know that we already have the facility and it’s my responsibility to promote and advocate on kidney health through my functions and other events.

“Instead of going overseas we have it in the country, instead of spending money to go overseas we have a kidney facility here. I’m very impressed with what our chairman and staff are doing here and I’m proud of them.” Said Lady Dadae.

PNGKF Chairman, Sir Martin Poh, expressed gratitude for Lady Dadae’s visitation and acknowledged her support and commitment to advocate for kidney health.

“We are here to help the government, and with the Kidney clinic focusing more on the transplant, we will be handling all the dialysis service in the country.

“Since 2009 when we launched our biggest achievement was having our dialysis centre”

PNGKF services focus on Hemodialysis treatment, kidney failure treatment options, kidney care, kidney transplant workup for outpatients, patient counselling and education services, social welfare services to assist in rehabilitation of patients.