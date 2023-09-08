Lady Emeline Dadae Shows Compassion for Animals at RSPCA

Upon her arrival, Lady Emeline was greeted with warm and furry embraces from the facility's friendly feline and canine residents, who seemed to instantly connect with her.

During her inaugural visit to the RSPCA, Lady Dadae explored the premises, engaged with the dedicated staff, and relished the joyous companionship of the amicable animals.

This visit marks the beginning of a promising partnership, as Lady Dadae expressed her intent to make regular appearances at the RSPCA to champion the cause of animal welfare.

She also pledged her support for Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, who serves as the Patron of RSPCA PNG.

Lady Emeline Dadae's commitment to this noble cause promises to shine a brighter spotlight on the vital work undertaken by RSPCA in safeguarding the well-being of animals in Port Moresby and beyond.