Kutubu leaders urged to unite

Kutubu Local Level Government President, John Pipi Kila made this call when presenting two ambulances to Waro and Mano-Aio sub-health centres recently at Waro village.

Kila said for so long, the people of Kutubu have been deprived of basic services because leaders have never worked together.

“We must work together and develop Kutubu. We cannot just sit and spectate on our land. We, the leaders of Kutubu have let our people down because of our infighting among ourselves that deprived our people from accessing basic government services.

Mr Kila urged all leaders of Kutubu to put their differences aside and stand together for the good of the people.

He stressed that with so many challenges the country is going through, the leaders must be united and claim what rightfully belongs to the people of Kutubu in regards to the benefit spin-offs from the Kutubu oil and gas.

Mr Kila said since the operation of Kutubu oil in 1992, there’s nothing tangible to show for Kutubu.

Chairman of Namo’Aporo Landowners Association, John Kapi Nato who was also present to witness the presentation reaffirmed the call from Kila and urged the leaders to focus on the people and not their greed.

He thanked Mr Kila for bringing all the Kutubu leaders together to witness the presentation.

“This is the first time all the leaders of Kutubu have come together. This is the beginning of working together.”