KTF celebrates education success

Mt Koiari FODE College, a beacon of hope officially established in 2022, proudly announces the successful conclusion of year-end exams for grades 9 to 12. A commendable 41 students have collectively conquered over 300 subject examinations, marking a transformative leap for education accessibility.

Nestled in the secluded village of Manari along the Kokoda Track, Mt Koiari College's isolated locale requires lecturers, supplies, and resources to be airlifted in, highlighting the resilience of both students and educators. The college eliminates the need for arduous journeys to urban centers, allowing communities in the Mt Koiari region a newfound opportunity for secondary education.

Papua New Guinea's educational landscape, where 80 percent reside in rural pockets, grapples with challenges like overcrowded classes, resource scarcity, and vast travel distances. KTF’s FODE model, exemplified by Mt Koiari

College, pioneers a blend of face-to-face and remote learning, dismantling barriers and offering vital educational pathways for those who might have dropped out prematurely.

Dr. Genevieve Nelson, CEO of KTF, expresses delight at witnessing the landmark national examinations along the Kokoda Track. She commends every student's dedication, underscoring the significance of this achievement and eagerly anticipates their continued educational odyssey.

KTF acknowledges the unwavering support from the Australian Government, channeled through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP) and the Kokoda Initiative.

Additionally, generous donations from the Australian public have played a pivotal role in realizing this transformative educational endeavor.

The successful completion of these exams not only signifies academic triumphs but also underscores the power of collaborative efforts in propelling education into the heart of remote communities along the Kokoda Track.