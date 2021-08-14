KTA Opens For Short Trekking

The KTA has opened Owers’ Corner to Ofi Creek for interested trekkers with also the option of choosing to visit sites within these specified spots. The trekking distance to and from these destinations takes two days.

For those that opt for other sites Ioribaiwa takes two days, Imita Ridge takes eight hours, Good Water Campsite takes six hours and Goldie River takes two hours.

This is the first phase of re-opening the entire Kokoda Track to tourism, expected in the coming months.

The opened short track is for everyone and anyone wanting to experience life on the Kokoda Track whether it be as an individual, group, and company or government body going for any given reason or event.

KTA approved campsites are available for overnight stays and guesthouses on the track for trekkers.

In March 2020, the Track closed due to the global pandemic that affected international and local flights when banned.

This temporary closure was in line with the COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the State of Emergency Controller to protect the communities living along the Track.

The partial re-opening of the Track follows recent revision to travel restrictions by the Controller.

KTA will repair the entire Track this year for the benefit of domestic trekking and lay the groundwork for the return of international tourism.