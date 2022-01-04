KPMG Cheer Up Children’s Cancer Ward

KPMG’s staff made a special visit to the Children’s Cancer Ward, they brought bags of gifts to share with the children, patients and staff at PMGH Pediatric Oncology Ward.

KPMG’s Head of Audit, Herbert Maguma, who delivered the donation said: “We are blessed to bring smiles and cheer to the kids at the Children Cancer Ward. With the help of Friends of POMGEN, we prepared some presents for the kids and a cash donation to assist with day-to-day operations of the Cancer Ward.

PMGH Pediatrician Dr. Ben Daur thanked KMPG staff and management for the thoughtful donation. All the children were presented with gifts.

“The gifts will lift the spirits of our little warriors. We face a lot of challenges with our daily operations but we are always appreciative to Friends of POMGEN and other partners like KPMG who come out with hearts to assist us.”