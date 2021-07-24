Kowai-Wisdom Launched

On Thursday night, Kowai’s living in Port Moresby witnessed the launching of the book.

In his latest book released, Attorney General and author Dr. Eric Kwa described the book as a material to safe guard the culture of the Kowai people of Siassi Islands.

“The reason why we put it as Kowai Wisdom is because we decided to write the positive culture of Siassi, particularly Kowai. What we did was we described the beginning where a person is born and when they get married, the purpose of marriage and the value of women in our culture and their children and clan,” said Dr. Kwa.

The Kowai people are the largest group of inhabitants on the Siassi Islands.

Elder Fred Aikung said the book will give an insight to the young generation of Kowai’s.

The book is funded by the Tewai-Siassi District Development Authority, with 500 copies to be distributed to schools in Siassi.

Also present to witness the launching were Tourism Minister Isi Henry Leonard and Tewai-Siassi MP Dr. Kobby Bomareo.