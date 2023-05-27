Koki Primary students receive dental care

The YWAM Dental Trailer did an eight-day outreach at the Koki Elementary & Primary School in National Capital District recently.

In collaboration with NCDC, NCD Provincial Health Authority and the NCD Education Services Department of Education, the team provided dental care and oral health education at the school for eight days. The dental semi-trailer is equipped with three dental chairs and sterilization facilities.

“The dentist was able to restore the teeth and his smile and he was very happy to see what it looked like after the procedure. At such a young age, it was great to see his smile restored.

“Our team were kept very busy for the entire time we were at the school. The need for dental care was great as it really highlighted how many students are in need of this service,” said Ms Limbiye.

In addition to the dental care provided, the team delivered oral health education sessions to 1,392 students at every grade.

School head teacher, Josephine Amos, regarded the oral and educational sessions to be very interactive and fun-filled for the children.

“The YWAM team created a great atmosphere at the school. They took time to get to know the children and make sure the teaching was relevant and engaging.

“We were privileged to be one of the first schools the trailer has visited and it is providing such an important service for our children,” said Mrs Amos.

The team consisted of YWAM volunteers from nine different nations including Papua New Guinea, and dentists and dental residents from the NCD Provincial Health Authority.

The project began with an invitation from the NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, who invited YWAM Medical Ships to operate the dental trailer in Port Moresby Schools.

The YWAM Dental Trailer will visit Kila Kila Secondary School this week to have sessions for three weeks.

YWAM MS thanks and acknowledges their supporters who have helped make this outreach possible, including NCDC, NCD Provincial Health Authority, the NCD Education Services Department of Education, Henry Schein, Colgate, Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Ela Motors, Mills Dental, Ok Tedi, Air Niugini, AEDERS Dental Equipment Maintenance, and EmoTrans.