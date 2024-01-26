Klin Kuk Stove for ‘market mamas’

This is thanks to USAID’s Pacific American Fund through the Foundation for People and Community Development Incorporated for new stoves.

The ‘Sustainable Livelihoods and Sustainable Landscapes’ project commenced last year in July and will run until June 2025. The Klin Kuk Stoves is an initiative under this project and is the first milestone out of three which are directly tied to the signed contract. According to Stewart Serawe, the Executive Director for FPCD, the counter effects of using these stoves in reducing health and environmental problems is profoundly vital in the campaign towards ‘Thinking Globally and Acting Locally’.

“This is to improve the cooking lifestyle of our people in the rural areas. Many villages cook on open fires which pose health risks such as asthma, coughing, runny eyes and shortness of breath. This is the sustainable lifestyle aspect of the project.”

Another advantage of the Klin Kuk Stoves is that, since they use less firewood, this reduces Carbon Dioxide emissions. It will also contribute towards reducing deforestation as fewer trees will be cut down for firewood purposes. This is the sustainable landscape aspect of the project.

Weighing 17kgs and made from cement, this stove is economically and environmentally friendly. The cylindrical stove contains heat and limits cooking time according to tests conducted by the PFCD team. The term ‘Klin Kuk Stove’ speaks for itself as the design allows for pots to be heated below from the fire as opposed to an open fire which completely burns pots blackening them.

In Madang, the project targets five locations, three communities in the Sausi area of the Middle Ramu District and the other two locations in the Transgogol area. The rollout for the first phase has been completed, with the remaining given to vending mothers in the town area. The target rollout for the stoves is 859, which is near completion.

They will move into the second and third milestones which will be to teach the mothers about ‘Food Processing’ and ‘Financial Literacy.’