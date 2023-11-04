Kina Bank donates K10,000 to SJA

The cheque for K10,000 was presented to St John Ambulance on Thursday 26th October, 2023 and received by the St John Ambulance CEO Matt Cannon.

While receiving the cheque, Cannon shared with the Kina Bank team about the ambulance service and the role it plays in the community.

“We are deeply grateful to Kina Bank for their support. The funds received today will be channeled towards enhancing our ambulance services, training programs, and overall capacity to respond to emergencies effectively, including helping equip more volunteer first responders in our community. This donation will help us continue our mission of saving lives, reducing suffering, and improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve." Cannon said.

Kina Bank’s Executive General Manager Business Banking Rayeleene Elston, spoke passionately about the importance of supporting local organizations like St John Ambulance PNG.

"At Kina Bank, we recognize the vital role that St John Ambulance PNG plays in our society. They provide critical assistance when people need it most, and their impact is immeasurable. We are proud to stand by them and support their mission,” Elston said.

The Kina Bank raffle, which made this generous donation possible, was a collective effort of employees who purchased tickets and the bank's commitment to community involvement and corporate social responsibility.