Kimbe Police boost

An additional K200, 000 will come from Trust Funds and the rest from the Provincial Services Improvement Program funding.

Local contractor, Rabaul Metal Industries (RMI), carried out the renovations, which have improved the station's appearance and functionality. The cell block is still undergoing repairs.

WNB Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel opened the renovated station last Friday and also presented a police vehicle to Salelubu Police, located in Central Nakanai. This area has experienced an increase in criminal activities, including hold-ups and robbing of PMVs.

The government recognizes the demand for increased law and order and has prioritized funding for the police department in the province.

Currently, the WNB Police has 10 vehicles, some of which are being maintained with the assistance of the Chamber. However, the aging fleet and growing demand for work have led the government to provide various vehicle allocations, including those for the Biala district, public prosecutor, solicitor, and others.

The provincial government is exploring alternative ways to replace vehicles more quickly, as the police department insists on certain types of vehicles.

The new vehicle provided to Salelubu Police is intended for highway patrol, an area where criminal activity has been prevalent due in part to potholes causing PMVs to slow down and become targets for attackers.

The provincial government is committed to supporting the police department in their efforts to maintain law and order; and will continue to work with police to ensure they have the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.