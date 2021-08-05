Kikori Oil Investment Limited Supports Gulf Isous

Present to receive the cheque from KOI Limited were players and Coach of the Gulf Isou, and CEO of the franchise and Gulf Sports Trust Lawrence Lahari.

The sponsorship of seventy five thousand kina will help support the team’s daily operations as they take part in the remaining weeks of the 2021 Digicel Cup season.

“We hope that the small sponsorship will help you reach out and so today we are doing a part payment or half of K75, 000 and pay the rest towards the end of the month,” said Benabo.

Benabo further added that he would like to see the Gulf Isou’s look into Kikori District and identify raw rugby league talent.

Also acknowledging the support to Gulf Isou Rugby League Team was KOI Group Chairman Abraham Murepe.

“We are happy to support our team, the Gulf Isous because we believe that sports is the way forward for your young people,” said Murepe.

Murepe said although the support provided may not be much, the KOI is proud to say they are the Bronze sponsors to the PRK Gulf Isou.

Lahari thanked KOI and the Gulf Provincial Government for their ongoing support.

Meantime the other half of the sponsorship will be given later this month.