Kikori Church, Women And Youth Get Dinghies

PRK Director, Abraham Murepe handed over four 40-horse powered dinghies to a Women, Youth and Church group from Kikori. The groups received one each while the fourth dinghy was earmarked for the general use of the Kikori community.

The groups have approached the government and resource developers operating in the area for assistance in transport, to no avail.

“We have had no support to empower us in our activities,” Kikori District Women’s Council President, Waro Baigei said.

“The Kikori delta area is quite large. It’s a difficult place with transport. We have been having great difficulty pursuing SME activities, participating in church and youth outreach activities.

“Sometimes we hire private dinghies, but it’s very expensive.”

“We want to thank Director Murepe and MRDC for heeding our call. We really appreciate this support. It will empower us,” said Ms Baigei, who flew into Port Moresby from Kikori to receive the dinghies.

While handing our dinghies, Mr Murepe said he was happy to assist the community meet their specific transport needs.

“This assistance is from PR (public relations) funds available to me as a director, and I’m very happy to assist church, women and youths in Kikori. I know they will put it to good use,” he said.

MRDC Investment Manager, Jordan Paul, who officiated on behalf of the MRDC management, said the three groups receiving the dinghies were key to bringing positive change to the community.

“Our focus is on delivering infrastructure and intervening in the community in places like Kikori and other project impacted areas to lift standard of living and bring change. The purchase and handover of the dinghies are an example of this intervention, and I commend Director Murepe for initiating this,” Mr Paul said.

MRDC and Director Murepe have sought assistance from Santos Ltd to transport the four dinghies and outboard motors to Kikori by barge.