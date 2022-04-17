Kids encouraged to plant trees

National Forest Service Director for Reforestation and Afforestation Constin Bigol reiterated the call to the children of Milne Bay Province during IDoF recently.

On the 21st of March every year, International Day of Forest is commemorated to highlight the importance of Forests.

“Trees are very important. The National Government policy directive is for Forestry to plant 800, 000 hectares of tress by the year 2050.

“I encourage you to plant trees on your land because trees are very important for our survival. Tress supply oxygen which we breathe to survive,” he added.

IDoF Chairman, Gewa Gamoga told the students to get into the habit of planting trees.

“When you plant a tree, you plant a life. When you grow a tree, you grow a life”.

Tom Bukon, Southern Region Manager Reforestation and Afforestation said the PNGFA also encourages students to not only plant trees but also look after them.

“We plant, we look after them and then we plant again,” said Bukon.

The theme for the 2022 iDoF theme is; Choose sustainable wood for people and the planet.