Registration fee is only K40 per participant between the ages of 6 – 13 years old and includes a healthy snack for brunch with lots of fun outdoor learning. An award certificate will be presented to participants upon completion of the program.

Due to COVID-19 measures observed by the Nature Park, class sizes are reduced to 20 students per session, where 80 students are expected to participate over the four days program.

The Port Moresby Nature Park thanks its valued members and parents who continue to support the Park’s Mission by having their children attend the Kids for Conservation program at every school holiday.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park says it will be even more important as we advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and the Environment through education for our future generations.

By visiting the Park and joining the Membership, members help support the Park’s efforts in preserving PNG’s unique natural environment for future generations, including the Park’s 350 resident animals, majority of which have been surrendered to the Park for care.