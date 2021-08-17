Kido Receives NiuPower support

To enhance the training they donated manual sewing machines to the Kido Women’s Ministry at the launch. The training workshop targets women, girls and including those with disabilities.

This will run for two weeks with three trainees deployed at Kido to assist Lead Trainer, Anna Amos, a UPNG Arts School lecturer.

The locals will be taught basic skills in sewing, tie-dyeing and screen-printing and cooking to be included in a later training.

NiuPower External Affairs Manager, Wellington Bellawa thanked the women’s association and all those involved in making their partnership through the community investment program a success.

“Ladies and girls, it is your day and we are here to launch the Life Skill Training, which Niu Power has undertaken with partnership with our life skill trainers who will be running the training program,” Mr Bellawa said.

NiuPower will also donate sewing machines to neighbouring villages of Lealea, Papa, Porebada and Boera as part of their support to women under their community investment program.

Janet Yagur, a passionate community service leader in supporting women said: “Today, we’ve travelled the sea, we came through the mangroves and we are here to deliver. I acknowledge the presence of NiuPower who has been taking us through this,” said Mrs Yagur.

She said the training is a 10-day transformation training, meaning that within 10-days, the women are expected to produce something. “It’s not complex, it’s simple but worthwhile.”

Meanwhile, Ward 7 Counsellor, Kaia Podiaup thanked NiuPower for presenting the manual sewing machines as Kido village lacked electricity.

The village also faces water accessibility and lacks proper medical services but through the support from NiuPower and other generous groups, the future is slowly looking brighter.

NiuPower has also supported the community with water tanks and two vaccination fridges to cater for vaccinations of women and children in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.